Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ashiana Agro Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.250.22-8.004.550.020.060.020.060.020.01

