Silver price prediction: Analyst explains why chasing rally may be risky

Silver seen volatile and choppy in very short term

>> Silver is facing Index rebalancing led sell-off as nearly $7 billion worth of silver will be sold by the passive funds to rebalance their portfolios in five sessions starting January 8.

>> Silver rose to $82.75 on January 7 but closed lower ahead of the Index rebalancing exercise.

>> The grey metal extended its decline to the second straight day on January 8 as it swung violently between $73.85 and $79.02.