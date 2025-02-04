Gold loan portfolio of banks jumps 71.3% to Rs 1.72 trillion till Dec 2024

The gold loan portfolio of banks rose by 71.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) till December 2024 to Rs 1.72 trillion, compared to 17 per cent growth a year ago, on the back of rising gold prices and a slowdown in unsecured loans following an increase in risk weights last year.
“Over the last year, gold loan growth has sharply increased, with a 68 per cent rise from March 2024 to December 2024 (9M FY25), while gold prices increased by around 21 per cent during this time,” said Ajit Velonie, senior director, Crisil Ratings.
“There has also been a partial slowdown in unsecured loan growth due to stricter regulations. The growth in gold loans has coincided with this period. Personal loans grew by only 5–6 per cent, compared to 16.5 per cent the previous year. The slower growth in unsecured loans has likely led borrowers to turn to gold loans as an alternative, though the impact is smaller compared to the overall slower growth in personal loans,” Velonie added.
In November 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased risk weights for unsecured loans by 24 percentage points to 125 per cent. There has been a significant slowdown in the unsecured loan segment due to the tightening of norms.
The other personal loans segment, comprising unsecured credit, showed 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in December 2024, compared to 20.8 per cent in December 2023. Credit card loans also saw a moderation in growth, at 15.6 per cent in December 2024, down from 32.6 per cent a year ago.
Bank credit growth in the retail loan segment, including housing, vehicle, credit card, and personal loans, dropped to 14.9 per cent Y-o-Y in December 2024, down from 17.6 per cent in December 2023.
Gold loan prices increased by 20.4 per cent to Rs 75,857 per 10 grams in December 2024, from Rs 62,993 per 10 grams in the year-ago period.
“Factors contributing to the rise in gold loans include rising gold prices, as the value of loans taken against jewellery also increases amid the rise in gold prices. People with gold jewellery are also borrowing more, refinancing their loans as the value of gold increases,” said Kirti Timmanagoudar, head of strategy and co-lending, IIFL Finance.
“The crackdown on unsecured lending and stress in the microfinance institution (MFI) space might also be contributing factors. It is likely a cumulative effect of these elements rather than one factor being responsible,” Timmanagoudar added.
According to RBI data, since May 2024, one bank has changed the classification of a category of agricultural loans into "Loans against gold jewellery" under the retail segment. The lender has stopped extending loans against gold in metropolitan branches for agricultural purposes and has placed them under retail loans.
“Loans previously classified as agricultural are now being treated as gold loans. This reclassification might explain the slower growth in agricultural loans, which have only grown by 8 per cent compared to previous years,” Timmanagoudar said.
Gold loan financiers said gold loans have emerged as a preferred option for customers' short-term requirements.
“The slowdown in the supply of unsecured lending might give an impetus, but gold loans have been witnessing an upward trajectory due to their own features. Today, they are widely accepted and a popular choice among customers, especially for short-term requirements, acting as a vital financial inclusion tool,” said Shaji Varghese, chief executive officer, Muthoot FinCorp.
The December edition of the financial stability report (FSR) of the RBI observed a rapid increase in gold loan disbursals during the period ending September 2024 compared to the same period last year.
To address the non-adherence to prudential guidelines by supervised entities (SEs) in granting loans against the pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery, the RBI has advised SEs to comprehensively review their policies, identify gaps, and implement corrective measures within a specified timeframe.