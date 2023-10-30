Gold jumps by Rs 10, silver unchanged, trading at Rs 74,600 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,410.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,630.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 62,780, Rs 62,630, and Rs 62,960, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,560, Rs 57,410, and Rs 57,710, respectively.

US gold prices hovered atop the key $2,000 level on Monday as an escalating Middle East conflict kept the safe-haven metal increasingly in demand among investors as they now gear up for the US Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,003.18 per ounce by 0119 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.8 per cent to $2,013.40.

Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $23.07, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $900.74, and palladium was steady at $1,121.88.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)