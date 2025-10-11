Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,23,700, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,74,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,23,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,74,100.

The price of 22-carat gold stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood similar to the price in Chennai at ₹1,13,540. ALSO READ: Gold and silver surge: Know how ETFs are taxed before you invest in them The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,74,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,84,100. US gold pared some gains on Friday after briefly rallying above the $4,000 an ounce milestone for a second time this week as US President Donald Trump's warning of possible fresh tariffs on China accelerated a flight to safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,989.49 per ounce as of 1:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT). The metal logged a 2.7 per cent gain this week. US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.7 per cent higher at $4,000.40. US President Donald Trump said on Friday there is no reason to meet with China's President Xi Jinping in two weeks in South Korea as planned. The US is calculating a massive increase in tariffs on Chinese imports, he said in a Truth Social post. Following the news, gold briefly topped the $4,000/oz milestone, climbing to a session high of $4,022.52.

Silver is also benefiting from the same factors driving gold's rally, alongside concerns about supply deficit and rising demand for the metal. Silver rose 2.1 per cent to $50.13 per ounce, a day after touching a record high of $51.22. It has gained more than 73 per cent so far this year. Silver futures on Comex for December 2025 were trading at $47.32. Among other metals, platinum was down 1.4 per cent at $1,596.55 and logged a weekly loss, while palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $1,406.87, posting a more than 12.6 per cent weekly rise.