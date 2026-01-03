Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,36,210; silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹2,42,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,36,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,42,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,210 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,37,250 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,25,810 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,010. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,42,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,60,100. Precious metals started the New Year higher on Friday, as gold climbed a little from a two-week low hit in the previous session, while the others also pared some losses accumulated in the past week, even as the metals notched unprecedented gains in 2025.