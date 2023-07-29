Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 380 to Rs 60,110; silver falls Rs 2,000 to 76,400

Gold price dips Rs 380 to Rs 60,110; silver falls Rs 2,000 to 76,400

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 350 and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 55,100

BS Web Team New Delhi
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,250, Rs 55,100, and Rs 55,500, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 380 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,110 according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price fell Rs 2000 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,400.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 350 and the yellow metal is selling at Rs 55,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,260, Rs 60,110, and Rs 60,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,100.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,250, Rs 55,100, and Rs 55,500, respectively.

US gold rose on Friday after a sharp fall one day earlier, helped by a slight retreat in the dollar as signs of cooling inflation raised bets that the Federal Reserve will likely end its monetary tightening cycle.

Spot gold was up 0.75 per cent at $1,959.53 per ounce by 2:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT). US gold futures settled 0.8 per cent higher at $1,960.40.

Gold slipped nearly 1.4 per cent on Thursday to register its worst day in nearly a month after data showed the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter and weekly jobless claims fell, boosting the dollar.

However, on Friday the dollar slipped 0.16 per cent against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. 

Both the US central bank and the European Central Bank raised interest rates this week and kept the door open to further tightening.

Spot silver also gained 0.83 per cent to $24.33 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.23 per cent to $933.81 and palladium was near flat at $1,241.41.

One kg of Silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 76,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 79,500.


Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold prices unchanged, silver jumps by Rs 1,000, trades at Rs 78,400 per kg

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,160 per 10g

Gold trades in tight range before anticipated US Fed rate hike decision

Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000

Topics :Gold SilverGold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story