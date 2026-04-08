Rupee extends rally, forward premiums slump as oil dives on ceasefire

The Indian rupee gained for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, while forward premiums declined as a plunge in oil prices after the US-Iran ceasefire supported global risk appetite.

The rupee ended at 92.58 per US dollar, up 0.5 per cent from its close of 93.0075 on Tuesday. The currency opened stronger at 92.64 and briefly moved above 92.50 during the session. It has gained 2.4 per cent so far in April.

The one-year implied rate on the dollar/rupee forward fell 22 basis points to 3.08 per cent.

The benchmark Brent crude contract tumbled nearly 14 per cent after Iran and the US agreed to a two-week ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, boosting the rupee and other Asian currencies.

Israel also backed the pause on Iran strikes and the ceasefire helped revive investor appetite for risk assets, with Indian equities jumping nearly 4 per cent. The ceasefire brought major relief to global markets, which in recent weeks, grappled with uncertainty over how long the conflict could drag on and the potential impact on inflation and growth. Still, some traders said it remained uncertain whether the ceasefire would lead to a final resolution and trigger a correction in oil prices. "With improved risk sentiments in the market, the rupee is likely to trade with an appreciation bias in the near-term in the range of 92-93. From a medium-term perspective, we still do anticipate the rupee to depreciate through FY27 and see a move towards a range of 94-96 by year-end," HDFC Bank said in a note.