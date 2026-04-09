What began as a limited military operation rapidly escalated into a broader regional conflict, with Iran launching retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting GCC energy infrastructure, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and US military installations across the Gulf. The episode has emerged as the most consequential disruption to Middle East energy markets since the 1973 oil embargo. The economic fallout is likely to unfold over the coming months: crude oil prices have surged nearly 60 per cent since the onset of hostilities and remain about 35 per cent above pre-war levels. At these prices, global growth could face a 20–30 basis point drag, while inflationary pressures may intensify, adding an estimated 70–90 basis points to global inflation in 2026.

The EIA April 2026 STEO — released just yesterday on 7 April — reflects a dramatic revision to both supply and demand assumptions, given the conflict's persistence beyond initial assumptions.

The Strait of Hormuz closure translated into an unprecedented contraction in GCC oil production, as producers were physically unable to export accumulated stocks and were forced to curtail output.

OPEC+ decides to ramp up production

OPEC+ has announced plans to increase crude oil production by 206,000 barrels per day in May, signalling cautious optimism that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may be easing. However, the path to normalisation remains uneven. Gulf producers face significant operational challenges as they work to restore output capacity damaged during the conflict, including disruptions to refineries, storage terminals, and export infrastructure. Despite the planned increase, regional production remains structurally constrained, with several producers still operating well below pre-war levels.

The May increase forms part of OPEC+’s broader effort to reverse the 2.2 million bpd of voluntary production cuts implemented in early 2024. Even after this step, approximately 827,000 bpd of cuts remain to be unwound. Reflecting the scale of recent disruptions, OPEC’s crude oil production fell sharply in March by an estimated 7.56 million bpd, taking group output to roughly 22.05 million bpd—its lowest level in more than three decades.