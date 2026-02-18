Gold, silver frenzy lifts MF investor additions to 18-month high in Jan

Investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) accelerated to an 18-month high in January as the sustained rally in gold and silver drew a wave of investors to the precious metal exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs).

The industry added 1.2 million investors last month, taking the unique investor count to 60.2 million. The additions in January were more than double the average monthly rise of 0.5 million in 2025.

According to MF officials, the trend shows that precious metal offerings by MFs, especially gold schemes, can emerge as a key investor acquisition tool for the industry in the long term.

“Gold schemes have the potential to become one of the biggest client acquisition vehicles for the MF industry, given its deep cultural acceptance and familiarity,” said Swarup Anand Mohanty, vice-chairman and CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

Precious metal offerings have been among the most sought-after MF categories in recent months, as the sustained rally in gold and silver prices has boosted returns across time frames, drawing both existing and first-time MF investors, say experts.

In January, gold ETFs alone had outpaced all active equity schemes in net inflows and account or folio additions. Gold and silver ETFs accounted for 55 per cent of net folio additions in January. Investors also came through the FoF route. Their combined inflows at ₹33,503 crore in January were 40 per cent higher than the net inflows into active equity schemes.

Nippon India MF, which manages the largest gold and silver ETFs, said it alone added around 600,000 new investors in January. The additions by the fund house are nearly 50 per cent of the investor count growth at the industry level, said Saugata Chatterjee, president and chief business officer, Nippon India MF. “This strong momentum appears to be driven by rising participation in gold and silver ETFs,” he added.

The last time the industry added investors at a similar pace was in 2024. The additions were primarily driven by a slew of fund launches in popular categories and around “hot” themes in the equity space.

According to Mohanty, while the pickup in gold investments is positive for the industry, investors will benefit only if they retain their traditional habit of steady accumulation.

“Traditionally, investors have accumulated gold consistently, without reacting to price movements. Bringing the equity-investing mindset into gold ETFs could undermine a time-tested wealth-creation habit,” he said.