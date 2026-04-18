Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,090 in Chennai. ALSO READ: How much Gold should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Analyst decodes strategy In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold prices extended gains on early Saturday, supported by a weaker dollar and comments from Iran's foreign minister that passage ​through the Strait of Hormuz remains open during the ceasefire, ​which pushed oil prices lower and eased some inflation concerns.