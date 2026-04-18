Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,090 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
US gold prices extended gains on early Saturday, supported by a weaker dollar and comments from Iran's foreign minister that passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains open during the ceasefire, which pushed oil prices lower and eased some inflation concerns.
Spot gold was up 1.5 per cent at $4,860.39 per ounce at 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), rising more than 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures rose 1.6 per cent to $4,883.20.
Spot silver rose 4.6 per cent to $81.99 per ounce, and was up 8 per cent for the week. Platinum was up 2.1 per cent at $2,130.42, while palladium added 2.4 per cent to $1,588.44.