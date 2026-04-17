How much Gold should you buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Analyst decodes strategy

Key reasons for Gold rally

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Outlook

Portfolio Strategy by Kaynat Chainwala of Kotak Securities

Akshaya Tritiya is traditionally considered as an auspicious day to buy Gold. This year the Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19.Since the last Akshaya Tritiya, Gold has delivered strong returns of up to 45 per cent on COMEX and 63 per cent on the MCX, driven by sustained central bank and investor buying amid persistent macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, said Kotak Securities in a note.In the last one year, Gold prices touched a record high $5,626/oz, and ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams, on the COMEX and MCX, respectively.On Friday, Gold prices on MCX quoted around ₹1,53,156 per 10 grams, and Silver at ₹2,50,091 per kilo gram.Historical trends show that Gold has delivered strong returns from one Akshaya Tritiya to the next, averaging around 30 per cent annually over the past five years, highlights the note by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.The analyst decodes the reasons behind the Gold rally, likely outlook for 2026 and portfolio investment strategy:Central Bank Buying: Central banks accounted for nearly a quarter of global consumption during 2022–2024, with buying accelerating sharply following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.However, purchases have moderated after Gold prices reached multiple all-time highs. In 2026, despite some liquidation by select nations central banks remain strategic, long-term accumulators.Gold ETF Demand: Gold-backed ETFs have emerged as one of the most significant structural shifts in the gold investment landscape. Global gold ETF assets under management (AUM) more than doubled from $235 billion in 2020 to a record $606 billion by March 2026. In India, Gold ETF AUM surged from ~$1.9 billion in 2020 to nearly $20 billion.India Demand Dynamics: India's gold demand is adapting to structurally higher prices. Jewellery demand has softened, while investment demand, particularly coins and bars, has strengthened. Consumers are increasingly favouring lighter, investment-oriented formats including ETFs.Demand outlook: Demand is expected to remain firm in value terms this season, though jewellery volumes may stay subdued. Coins and small bars are likely to see strong traction, continuing the investment-led trend seen in 2025.On the broader investment thesis, the outlook for gold remains constructive. Persistent fiscal deficits across major economies, a fragmented geopolitical landscape, and continued strategic diversification away from fiat assets by central banks and institutional investors provide durable structural support, explained the note from Kotak Securities.Gold Allocation: The analyst recommends maintaining a gold allocation of 8-15 per cent in the portfolio, striking the right balance between capturing safe-haven benefits and avoiding overexposure.Add Silver: This Akshaya Tritiya, the Chainwala believe investors can look beyond Gold and also consider Silver as a strategic addition given its dual role as both a precious and industrial metal, the latter offers higher beta potential.Gold should continue as the core holding (75–80 per cent of the precious metals basket), while silver can form a 20–25 per cent tactical allocation, accumulated selectively and held with a 2+ year horizon.