Gold prices slip ₹150, silver declines ₹5,000 amid weak global cues

Gold prices slipped ₹150 to ₹1,50,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, and silver dropped ₹5,000, as a sluggish global trend and a firm US dollar prompted traders to trim positions in precious metals.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at ₹1,50,800 per 10 grams in the preceding session.

Silver snapped its four-day rally, declining ₹5,000 to ₹2,40,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of ₹2,45,000 per kg, according to local dealers.

Traders said the market remained range-bound as investors balanced lingering geopolitical risks in West Asia against a stronger greenback and expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

ALSO READ: Market rally explained: Sensex jumps 624 points intraday; Nifty tops 24,450 "Gold prices experienced a slight decline in the domestic markets on Monday, as investors navigated the complex landscape of Washington-Tehran relations while awaiting key inflation data from the US," said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk. In the international markets, spot gold and silver edged lower to $4,160.60 and $62.24 per ounce, respectively. "The yellow metal has slipped in the overseas trade on a firmer dollar as traders continue to discount an interest rate hike this year by the US Federal Reserve," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.