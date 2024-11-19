Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 76,320

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,320 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,960.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 76,320.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,470.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,960.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,110.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials for further cues about the US interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,611.79 per ounce, as of 0010 GMT. Prices gained 2 per cent in the previous session, aided by a softer dollar and heightened concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US gold futures were flat at $2,615.70.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.2 per cent to 871.65 tonnes on Monday from 869.93 tonnes on Friday.

Spot silver steadied at $31.14 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2 per cent at $965.36 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,004.05.

(With inputs from Reuters)