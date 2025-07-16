Bitcoin continues trading sideways; Ethereum outperforms with strong gains

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to remain range-bound after seeing profit booking at higher levels. Last check, it was trading at around $117,855.92, higher by 0.71 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.01 billion. The flagship cryptocurrency has fluctuated in the range of $115,765.69 – $118,443.60 in the last 24 hours on CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin is currently 4.25 per cent away from its all-time high of $123,091.6 scaled on July 14 this year.

Bitcoin to consolidate in short term

Bitcoin, Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said, is consolidating following a procedural setback for crypto-related legislations in the US. "Despite this, the broader market remains bullish, with Ethereum trading at a 5-month high above $3,100."

"Steady ETF inflows and over 545,000 ETH accumulated by corporate treasuries in the past month helped maintain the uptrend. Market focus now shifts to the US PPI data due today," said Patel. A softer-than-expected print, he believes, could revive bullish momentum and push BTC above $120,000, while a higher reading may lead to a retest of the $115,000 support zone. Piush Walke, derivatives research analyst at Delta Exchange, on the other hand, expects Bitcoin to consolidate before making a directional move in the near term. Bitcoin has seen increased volatility following a round of profit-taking, with sharp intraday price swings. It continues to trade within a broad range of $115,500 to $118,500. "A decisive breakout and close above this range would be key for the next leg of its rally," said Walke.