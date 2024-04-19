Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin falls heavily as Israel strikes Iran, slides below $60,000

Bitcoin falls heavily as Israel strikes Iran, slides below $60,000

Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel

Bitcoin (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cryptocurrencies fell heavily and bitcoin broke below $60,000 on Friday in a rush out of risky assets following reports of an Israeli missile strike on Iran.
 
Bitcoin slid more than 5.5 per cent to $59,961 in the Asia session as the US dollar rose broadly. Ether fell by a similar margin, dropping below the $3,000 barrier to $2,895.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Israel launched an attack on Iranian soil on Friday, sources said, days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel.
 
Iranian media reported explosions, but an Iranian official told Reuters those were caused by air defense systems. State media said three drones over the central city of Isfahan had been shot down.
 
Israel's leadership and the military were silent early on Friday.
By 0600 GMT, as these details emerged, safe-haven assets such as oil, gold and bonds which had rallied sharply on initial news of the attack were off their highs.
 
"I think markets are at this stage in a flight to safety mode," said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. "Right now, we're still in a situation where we know something has happened. But we need to understand the degree of the degree of retaliation."
 
Bitcoin was back up at $62,300 but still down 2 per cent on the day. Ether was also back above $3,000.
 
The decline in bitcoin comes just hours ahead of the cryptocurrency's 'halving' on Friday - a change to its underlying technology designed to cut the rate at which new bitcoins are created.

Also Read

Israel-Iran conflict: Missile attack adds to airline troubles in West Asia

Iran-Israel conflict: Blinken calls Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi FMs

Bitcoin nears $64,000, experts say it may beat previous high before halving

US contemplates more Iran sanctions; Israel war cabinet to meet again

Don't expect US to take part in any retaliatory action against Iran: Biden

Bitcoin briefly drops below $60,000 ahead of halving software adjustment

Bitcoin's share of crypto market highest since 2021 partly due to ETFs

HK gives initial approval to first Bitcoin, ether spot ETFs, say funds

Bitcoin 'halving' will deal a $10 billion revenue blow to crypto miners

Bitcoin rebounds from sharp slump triggered by Iran's attack on Israel

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bitcoin fallsBitcoin trading volumecryptocurrenciesIsrael-Iran Conflict

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story