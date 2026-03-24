From FTX to Binance: Why crypto's biggest names are facing jail time

Recently, the arrest and detention of CoinDCX co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal in a fraud-related case have put India’s crypto market in the spotlight again. CoinDCX, however, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that such accusations might be a result of impersonation and brand exploitation.

But this is not an isolated case, and it is part of a larger global trend that has emerged post-pandemic with regard to crypto, where some of the most prominent crypto founders around the globe have been arrested, prosecuted, or convicted by their respective governments.

At least eight to ten prominent crypto leaders globally, including CEOs, have been arrested or convicted, mostly for fraud-related charges, money laundering, or compliance issues, since 2021.

Which crypto CEOs have been arrested or convicted since 2021? The cases range from cryptocurrency exchanges, lending platforms, and blockchain projects. In one of the most famous cases, which also came as the first major jolt to the crypto industry, was the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX. He was sentenced to 25 years for wire fraud and conspiracy after prosecutors said he misused about $8 billion in customer funds. Other notable ones are: Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, served a four-month sentence in 2024 after pleading guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering regulations.

Do Kwon, co-founder at Terraform Labs, was given a 15-year sentence due to his role in the $40 billion TerraUSD and Luna crash.

Alex Mashinsky, former CEO at Celsius, was given a 12-year sentence in 2025 after being convicted of defrauding investors and manipulating cryptocurrency prices.

Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of Turkish exchange Thodex, received one of the harshest sentences of over 11,000 years by an Istanbul court for fraud and money laundering. Why did crypto enforcement spike after the 2021 boom? The arrests are not random. They follow a clear post-2021 trajectory where market expansion exposed structural weaknesses. During the bull run, several firms expanded rapidly without robust balance sheet discipline. When markets corrected in 2022, the gaps surfaced. Prosecutors in cases like FTX and Celsius argued that customer deposits were diverted to cover losses, fund trading activity, or sustain business operations.

The extent of loss has also determined the scale of enforcement. For instance, in all major crashes and fraud-related incidents reported from 2021, the total loss, in terms of value locked, is estimated to be more than $60 billion, impacting millions of users worldwide. Terra-Luna’s crash, for example, erased tens of billions in market capitalisation, and FTX’s failure led to contagion across several other firms. What has been India’s experience with crypto enforcement? In India, there have been no such major instances of founder arrests, though regulatory actions have been on the rise. The WazirX case (2024–25) was a notable example in this regard. A hack of $230 million led to Enforcement Directorate investigations into money laundering and violations of FEMA regulations.