Crypto market update: Here's how BTC, ETH, other altcoins are faring today

Crypto market update: The crypto markets were under pressure as the flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC), traded below all key EMAs on the 1-hour chart, signaling short-term bearish momentum, while other popular altcoins were trading lower on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

At the last check, Bitcoin was trading around $114,063.39, down 0.31 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.97 billion. BTC has fluctuated in the range of $112,701–115,093 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at $2.26 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $114,500- $115,500.

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said that Bitcoin is consolidating after attempting to break the resistance at $115,000. While price movement remains sideways, Glassnode’s Cost Basis Distribution Heatmap shows steady buying pressure at current levels.

For BTC to regain bullish momentum, Patel believes that a confirmed breakout above $116,000 is necessary. "If successful, BTC could quickly move back into the $118,000–$120,000 range, pushing BTC towards new highs. On the downside, BTC could test $110,000 if the immediate support at $112,400 is breached," said Patel. Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, on the other hand, believes that the next resistance for Bitcoin lies between $114,500 and $115,500. "Liquidity heatmaps suggest a possible move toward $115,500–$116,000 before a potential pullback. BTC ETFs saw $196.2 million in outflows on August 6, indicating institutional caution or profit-taking," said Sehgal.