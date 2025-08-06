Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto market update: Here's how BTC, ETH, other altcoins are faring today

Crypto market update: Here's how BTC, ETH, other altcoins are faring today

For BTC to regain bullish momentum, analysts believe that a confirmed breakout above $116,000 is necessary.

Crypto
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Crypto market update: The crypto markets were under pressure as the flagship currency, Bitcoin (BTC), traded below all key EMAs on the 1-hour chart, signaling short-term bearish momentum, while other popular altcoins were trading lower on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
 
At the last check, Bitcoin was trading around $114,063.39, down 0.31 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.97 billion. BTC has fluctuated in the range of $112,701–115,093 in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation stood at $2.26 trillion, the highest among all cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin faces resistance at $114,500- $115,500.

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, said that Bitcoin is consolidating after attempting to break the resistance at $115,000. While price movement remains sideways, Glassnode’s Cost Basis Distribution Heatmap shows steady buying pressure at current levels.
 
For BTC to regain bullish momentum, Patel believes that a confirmed breakout above $116,000 is necessary.
 
“If successful, BTC could quickly move back into the $118,000–$120,000 range, pushing BTC towards new highs. On the downside, BTC could test $110,000 if the immediate support at $112,400 is breached,” said Patel.
 
Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, on the other hand, believes that the next resistance for Bitcoin lies between $114,500 and $115,500. 
 
“Liquidity heatmaps suggest a possible move toward $115,500–$116,000 before a potential pullback. BTC ETFs saw $196.2 million in outflows on August 6, indicating institutional caution or profit-taking,” said Sehgal.   ALSO READ: 26-35 year-old's drive crypto craze in India; Kolkata tops portfolio gains

Altcoins trade lower

The sentiment was weak among the altcoins as well. Ethereum (ETH), the sector's latest cryptocurrency by market cap, was trading lower by 1.38 per cent at $3,622.66.
 
For ETH, Sehgal believes that the next resistance lies at $3,750, in line with liquidity clusters in the $3,650–$3,750 zone. “ETH ETFs recorded $73.3 million in inflows, suggesting increased investor interest and expectations of volatility,” she added.
 
Furthermore, the market sentiment continues to remain neutral, while the volume increases by 26 per cent and the global market cap slightly drops below $3.75 trillion, according to the CoinDCX Research Team.  The top gainers for the day include Mantle with a rise of 14.63 per cent, followed by Pump.fun with a 4.03 per cent increase. On the other hand, Sonic (S) leads the top losers with a decline of 8.67 per cent, followed by Fartcoin with an 8 per cent drop, and Bonk & Pudgy Penguins each losing 7 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

26-35 year-old's drive crypto craze in India; Kolkata tops portfolio gains

Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin; is ETH poised to lead next crypto bull run?

Bitcoin slips below $116k, Ethereum holds above $3600; altcoin trade higher

Crypto market update: Bitcoin moves sideways, ETH down, altcoins in red

Why JPMorgan may offer crypto loans despite CEO Dimon's bitcoin doubts

Topics :cryptojackingcrypto tradingcryptocurrenciesBitcoin pricesBitcoin buyingBitcoin trading

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story