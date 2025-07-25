Bitcoin slips below $116k, Ethereum holds above $3600; altcoin trade higher

Crypto markets continued to trade sideways on Friday, July 25, 2025. The market saw $721.84 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, with long positions accounting for $567.43 million. Ethereum and Bitcoin were the most impacted, with $164.20 million and $155.38 million in liquidations, respectively. With this, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped below $116,000 levels. Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, has shown some resistance and continued to trade higher.

Last check, Bitcoin was quoted trading at $115,169.79, down 1.92 per cent, with 24-hour trading volume of $86.77 billion. BTC is currently 6.26 per cent down from its all-time high of $123,091 scaled nearly 11 days ago on July 14, on CoinMarketCap. The total market capitalisation of Bitcoin recorded at $2.29 trillion, cementing its position as the largest crypto coin by market cap.

BTC has fluctuated in the range of $115,077.22 – $119,535.45 in the last 24 hours. Analysis weigh in The investors, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, are anticipating a move towards $114,000–$115,000 to sweep liquidity. "Once it finds support in this region, Bitcoin can consolidate at these prices before it begins its next rally. Spot ETFs have registered net outflows this week confirming the trend," said Subburaj. Bitcoin's decline from $119,000 to below $116,000, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, believes triggered a wave of long liquidations, especially in the $117,000–$120,000 range, where over-leveraged positions were concentrated. "A liquidity buildup between $113,000 and $115,000 could act as short-term support, while the $120,000 level remains a strong resistance zone. On the institutional side, BTC ETFs recorded $226.7 million in inflows on July 24 after three days of outflows, suggesting cautious re-entry by larger investors amid broader market volatility," said Sehgal.

Ethereum, other altcoins trade higher Meanwhile, Ethereum has found its footing above $3,600, though it couldn't quite hold onto the gains that pushed it near $3,800 earlier this week. Last check it was trading with gains of 2.59 per cent at $3,625.76 levels with a 24-hour trading volume of $43.71 billion. Among other altcoins, Maple Finance (SYRUP), Ethena (ENA), Cronos (CRO), Curve DAO Token (CRV), XDC Network (XDC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bonk (BONK), Monero (XMR), Sky (SKY), TRON (TRX) were the top gainers on CoinMarketCap, rising in the range of 4.24–25 per cent. Pump.fun (PUMP), on the other hand, was the top loser, trading lower by 19 per cent.