Absolute Projects, Jindal Supreme secure Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Absolute Projects (India) Ltd and Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd have secured Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update from the markets regulator showed on Monday.

The two firms, which filed their preliminary IPO papers between April and May , obtained the regulator's observation on July 17.

In Sebiparlance, issuing observations implies approval to float theIPO. According to the draft papers, Absolute Projects' IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Funds will be used to modernise Manufacturing Facility I, procure machinery for Manufacturing Facility II, and secure equipment for Power EPC projects.