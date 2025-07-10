Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Monica Alcobev IPO opens on July 16: Here's all you need to know

Monica Alcobev IPO opens on July 16: Here's all you need to know

Monica Alcobev plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Monica Alcobev IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury alcoholic beverage importer Monika Alcobev will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The book building issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.9 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million equity shares. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  

Here are the key details of Monica Alcobev IPO:

Monica Alcobev IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will, tentatively, close on Friday, July 18, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 21, 2025. Shares of Monica Alcobev will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
 
 
However, the lot size and price band have not been disclosed yet.

Monica Alcobev IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the issue registrar. Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries is the sole book-running lead manager.

Also Read

Smartworks

Smartworks Coworking ₹582-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

IPO

Retail investors drive demand for Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO; GMP at 24%

initial public offering, IPO

Glen Industries IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 36%

Cryogenic OGS IPO

Thinking of investing in Anthem Biosciences IPO? Know key risks, strengths

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Happy Square Outsourcing makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹77 on NSE SME

Monica Alcobev IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes. 

About Monica Alcobev

Monica Alcobev offers a diverse portfolio of premium and luxury alcoholic beverages. The company specialises in importing, sales, distribution, and marketing for luxury spirits, wines and liqueurs throughout India and the Indian subcontinent, including Travel Retail Duty Free Shop. The company holds exclusive selling rights to more than 70 renowned global brands for India and the Indian Subcontinent countries and is responsible for their strategic brand development and market expansion.
 
Monica Alcobev holds a 19 per cent share in tequila imports, 7.5 per cent share in liqueurs imports, 1.9 per cent share in gin and geneva imports, and 12.3 per cent share in the rum segment, according to the Technopark Report. 

Monica Alcobev financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Monica Alcobev reported revenue from operations of ₹236.24 crore, up 24.8 per cent from ₹189.20 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹23.1 crore, up nearly 39.2 per cent from 16.59 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 346 pts, Nifty at 25,355; IT stocks drag ahead of TCS Q1 results

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee advances for third straight session; ends 3 paise higher at 85.65/$

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

Nifty India Defence index slips over 2%; BDL, GRSE, Solar down up to 5%

PremiumBSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Uptick in SIP flows turn analysts bullish on AMC stocks

market, nifty, sensex

Groww, Zerodha see big drop as 2 million active investors exit top brokers

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon