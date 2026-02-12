Fractal Industries IPO opens on Feb 16: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Fractal Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Industries, a garment manufacturing and supply chain company, will open for public subscription on Monday, February 16, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹49 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million shares.

Fractal Industries IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹205 to ₹216 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor will require ₹2,59,200 to bid for two lots consisting of 1,200 shares.

Fractal Industries is engaged in the business of designing, sourcing, and manufacturing garments and providing end-to-end warehousing and supply chain services to e-commerce platforms. It is a full-service garment manufacturing and technology-driven supply chain management company. The company manufactures apparel for e-commerce marketplaces, including Myntra, Ajio and similar platforms. It has a monthly manufacturing capacity of more than 3,00,000 garment units. Its manufacturing unit is located in Mumbai with warehouses in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Here are the key details of Fractal Industries IPO: Fractal Industries IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Fractal Industries were trading at ₹221, commanding a marginal premium of 5 or 2.3 per cent against the upper end of the price band. Fractal Industries IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, February 18. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 19, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, February 20. Fractal Industries shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, February 23, 2026.