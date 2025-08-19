Home / Markets / IPO / Gem Aromatics ₹451 cr IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding

Gem Aromatics ₹451 cr IPO fully subscribed on first day of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 1,00,64,616 shares against 97,82,363 shares on offer, translating into 1.03 times subscription, as per NSE data

initial public offerings, IPO
The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial share sale of Gem Aromatics Ltd, a manufacturer of speciality ingredients, got fully subscribed on day one of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 1,00,64,616 shares against 97,82,363 shares on offer, translating into 1.03 times subscription, as per NSE data.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part received 1.08 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.05 times. Non-institutional investors category received 88 per cent subscription.

Gem Aromatics on Monday mobilised over Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 451-crore IPO will conclude on August 21. The price band has been set at Rs 309 to Rs 325 per share.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 85 lakh shares valued at Rs 276.25 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience.

Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others.

The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RSB Retail files for ₹500 crore IPO to boost expansion and repay debt

RSB Retail files draft IPO papers with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹1,500 cr

Premium

Pre-IPO deals moderate after peaking in 2023 amid buoyant primary markets

Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

Gem Aromatics sets price band at ₹309-325 per share for ₹451 cr IPO

Topics :IPOMarkets News

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story