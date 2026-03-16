Central Mine Planning IPO opens Mar 20: Check price band, size, dates, GMP

Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹1,842 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million shares. Under the OFS, Coal India is the promoter selling shareholder. There is no fresh issue component.

Incorporated in 195, CMPDI offers consultancy and support services for the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design services. Its services include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, geomatics, specialised technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry as well as for other minerals. It is one of the largest coal and mineral consultancy companies in India with 61 per cent of market share in Fiscal 2025. CMPDI conferred the status of Mini Ratna (Category II) company in 2009 and was further upgraded to the status of Mini Ratna (Category I) company in 2019.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning were trading at ₹240, commanding a premium of ₹13 or 5.7 per cent against the upper end of the price band.

Here are the key details of Central Mine Planning IPO:

Central Mine Planning IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Central Mine Planning's IPO will open for public subscription on March 20 and close on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. CMPDI will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Central Mine Planning IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 80 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹13,760 to bid for one lot of 80 shares at the upper end price.

Central Mine Planning IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.

Central Mine Planning IPO objective

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the funds raised through the issue, as the entire offer comprises a sale of shares by promoter Coal India.