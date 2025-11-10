According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures were trading at ₹104 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹4 or 4 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹95 to ₹100.

After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.

Groww IPO listing date

Groww IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 4, and closed on Friday, November 7, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on November 11. Shares of Billionbrains Garage (Groww) are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the public issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are acting as the book-running lead managers for the issue.