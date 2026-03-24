Central Mine Planning IPO Day 3 update: Subscription lags at 60%, GMP flat

Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of Coal India, has received a lacklustre response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), which opened for public subscription on Friday, March 20, 2026. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue was subscribed to only 60 per cent as of 01:50 PM on Tuesday, March 24.

The three-day subscription window for the IPO closes today. So far, the issue has received bids for 46.91 million shares against 79.78 million shares on offer. Demand has been strongest in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment, which has been subscribed to around 1.82 times. In contrast, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have subscribed to 19 per cent of their reserved quota. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked only 24 per cent.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP However, the muted investor sentiment was also reflected in the grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, CMPDI’s unlisted shares were trading almost flat at ₹172.75 per share, commanding a grey market premium of 0.44 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹163 to ₹172. Central Mine Planning IPO details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 107.1 million equity shares worth up to ₹1,842.12 crore. The issue is available in a lot size of 80 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹13,760 for one lot, while a maximum application of 14 lots (1,120 shares) requires ₹1,92,640.