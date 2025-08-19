Mangal Electrical Industries garners ₹120 crore from anchor investors

Transformer components manufacturer Mangal Electrical Industries on Tuesday mobilised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.
The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Abakkus Diversified Alpha Funds, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC, Societe Generale, Finavenue Capital Trust, Swyom India Alpha Fund, Sundaram Alternative Investment Trust, Imap India Capital Investment Trust, Sunrise Investment Trust and Aarth AIF Growth Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
As per the circular, the company has allotted 21.39 lakh equity shares to these institutional investors at Rs 561 apiece, taking the total fundraising to Rs 120 crore.
The IPO -- entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore -- will open for public subscription on August 20 and conclude on August 22. The price band has been fixed at Rs 533 to Rs 561 per share.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay debt, expand the company's facility situated in Rajasthan, and support working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.
Mangal Electrical Industries is a processor of transformer components, transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies and core assemblies, wound core, toroidal core, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.
The company's customers include government discoms and private companies such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd and Western Electrotrans. It has exported its transformer components to the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Oman, USA, Italy and Nepal.
Systematix Corporate Services is the sole book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app