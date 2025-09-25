Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

Pace Digitek's ₹819-cr IPO opens on Sept 26: Here's all you need to know

Pace Digitek IPO: Pace Digitek has set the price band in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per share, with a lot size of 68

Pace Digitek IPO

Pace Digitek is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Pace Digitek IPO: Pace Digitek, a multi-disciplinary solutions provider, is set to launch its ₹819.15 crore inital public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 26, 2025. The mainline line offering comprises a fresh issuance of 37.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.  
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Pace Digitek IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹208 to ₹219 per share, with a lot size of 68. A retail investor is eligible to bid for a minimum of one lot of 68 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,892.
 

Pace Digitek IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Shares of Pace Digitek will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, October 6, 2025. 

Pace Digitek registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar of the issue. Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Topics : Stock Market IPO Analysis IPOs IPO market IPO activity Markets

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

