Home / Markets / IPO / Patel Chem Specialities SME IPO: Issue price band fixed at ₹82-84/share

Patel Chem Specialities SME IPO: Issue price band fixed at ₹82-84/share

The IPO will open on July 25 and conclude on July 29. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE's SME platform, Patel Chem Specialities said in a statement

initial public offering, IPO
Incorporated in 2008, Patel Chem Specialities is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patel Chem Specialities, a manufacturer of starch-based pharmaceutical excipients, on Thursday fixed the price at ₹82-84 per share for its ₹58.80 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will open on July 25 and conclude on July 29. The shares of the company will be listed on BSE's SME platform, Patel Chem Specialities said in a statement.

The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 70 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised to set up a plant at Indrad, Mahesana, for manufacturing Croscarmellose Sodium (CCS), Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) Corn Starch Base & Potato Starch Base and Calcium Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2008, Patel Chem Specialities is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of pharmaceutical excipients and specialty chemicals.

As of FY25, the company has an installed production capacity of 7,200 MT per year, with a capacity utilisation rate of 89 per cent.

"The IPO proceeds will fuel our strategic expansion and strengthen our presence in both domestic and international markets. The upcoming facility at Indrad, Mehsana will help us meet rising demand for key products like CCS, SSG, and Calcium CMC, and support our focus on innovation and customer-driven solutions," Bhupesh Patel, MD at Patel Chem Specialities, said.

In FY25, the company reported operating revenue of ₹105.09 crore and net profit of ₹10.57 crore.

Cumulative Capital and Unistone Capital are the book-running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lotus Developers IPO to open on July 30; price band set at Rs 140-150

Premium

July emerges hottest month for IPOs in 2025, with cos raising over ₹10k cr

Premium

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29

Premium

Tata Capital's valuation touches ₹1.38 trillion after rights issue

Oswal Energies files DRHP to raise ₹255 crore capital through IPO

Topics :IPOStock Market NewsPharmaceutical

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story