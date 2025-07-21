Tata Capital rights issue pricing pegs valuation at Rs 1.38 trillion

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, participated in its financial services arm, Tata Capital’s rights issue last week at ₹343 per share — a 22 per cent premium to the earlier rights issue price of ₹281 per share in March.

This latest investment has raised IPO-bound Tata Capital’s valuation by 31 per cent to ₹1.38 trillion, up from ₹1.05 trillion in March, according to company filings with the stock exchanges. Last week, Tata Capital allotted 51 crore equity shares of ₹10 each, aggregating ₹1,752 crore through the rights issue, the company said.

With the rights issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company rose from ₹3,983.79 crore to ₹4,034.87 crore, the company said. With this, the valuation of Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake, increased from ₹98,175 crore to ₹1.28 trillion.

Tata Capital is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) by September to raise up to $2 billion (₹17,259 crore). The IPO pricing for the company will be determined before the IPO, depending on investor response and market conditions, according to bankers. Proceeds from Tata Capital’s listing are expected to bolster Tata Sons' war chest as it ramps up investments in emerging sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing and electronics. In FY24, Tata Sons’ standalone operating income rose 25 per cent to ₹43,767 crore, with nearly 95 per cent coming from TCS dividends and buyback flows. For FY25, dividend receipts from TCS are expected to fall to ₹32,722 crore from ₹34,053 crore.