Rubicon Research IPO booked 104 times offer size on closing day

The Rs 1,377.5-crore IPO received bids for 1,70,96,76,420 shares against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to NSE data


Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
The initial public offer of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research Ltd garnered 103.90 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 1,377.5-crore IPO received bids for 1,70,96,76,420 shares against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 130.26 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 97.61 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 35.47 times subscription.

Rubicon Research on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 619 crore from anchor investors.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of Rs 877.5 crore by the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

Post the IPO, General Atlantic's shareholding is expected to reduce to over 35 per cent.

The issue has a price band of Rs 461-485 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 310 crore would be used for debt repayment, and a portion would be allocated for inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulation company with a strong focus on R&D and innovation. Its portfolio includes an increasing number of speciality products and drug-device combination products targeting regulated markets, particularly the United States.

The company has also been expanding its manufacturing footprint. In June, it acquired Alkem Laboratories' formulations facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, in an all-cash deal worth Rs 149 crore.

It currently operates two US FDA-inspected R&D facilities -- one in India and another in Canada -- along with two manufacturing plants in India accredited by multiple regulatory authorities, including USFDA, Maharashtra FDA (WHO-GMP), and Health Canada.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

