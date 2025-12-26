Shyam Dhani Industries IPO booked 988x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of premium spices manufacturer The initial public offering (IPO) of premium spices manufacturer Shyam Dhani Industries received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 988.39 times by the end of the subscription period on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

With the bidding closed, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, December 26, 2025. Investors who applied for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO can check their allotment status on the NSE website or the registrar’s site, Bigshare Services.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links below to check the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status:

Check Shyam Dhani IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html Check Shyam Dhani IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 5.5 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.49 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Shares of Shyam Dhani Industries are scheduled to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager.