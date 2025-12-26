Home / Markets / IPO / Shyam Dhani Industries IPO booked 988x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Investors who applied for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO can check their allotment status on the NSE website or the registrar's site, Bigshare Services

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of premium spices manufacturer Shyam Dhani Industries received an overwhelming response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 988.39 times by the end of the subscription period on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
 
With the bidding closed, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, December 26, 2025. Investors who applied for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO can check their allotment status on the NSE website or the registrar’s site, Bigshare Services.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links below to check the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO allotment status:
 
Check Shyam Dhani IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html
 

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO details 

The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 5.5 million shares, aggregating to ₹38.49 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Monday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 24, 2025.
 
Shares of Shyam Dhani Industries are scheduled to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.  Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company plans to use ₹13.26 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for its working capital requirements. Additionally, ₹10 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain debt incurred by the company, ₹6.35 crore for brand creation and marketing expenses, ₹1.63 crore for the purchase of new machinery, and ₹64.9 crore for setting up a solar rooftop plant at the existing manufacturing unit. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Shyam Dhani were trading at around ₹140 per share. This reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹70 or 100 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Notable, the grey market activity is unofficial and unregulated. Therefore, investors should not rely solely on GMP as an indicator of the listing price or post-listing performance.
First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

