Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 58.83 times

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscribed 58.83 times

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 392.21 crore shares as against 6.66 crore shares on offer.

Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 3,92,21,37,603 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Friday (14 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 58.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

The IPO is a complete offer for sale of Rs 3,600 crore by the existing shareholder, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings.

The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the Offer, and all offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares sold by them.

 

The promoters are Tenneco Mauritius Holdings, Tenneco (Mauritius), Federal-Mogul Investments, Federal-Mogul Pty, and Tenneco LLC. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 39,25,21,185 equity shares, aggregating to 97.25% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 74.79%.

Tenneco Clean Air India is a part of the Tenneco Group, a U.S. headquartered key global Tier I automotive component supplier. The company manufacture and supply critical, highly engineered and technology intensive clean air, powertrain and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets.

The company operates two main business divisions namely, Clean Air & Powertrain Solutions and Advanced Ride Technologies.

In Q1 FY26, Clean Air & Powertrain Solutions contributed 56.28% to revenue, and Advanced Ride Technologies 43.72%.

Its customers include global and well-known names such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Cummins India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hyundai Motor India, John Deere India, Kirloskar Oil Engine, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Renault Nissan Automotive India, Royal Enfield, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vinfast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company, and VE Commercial Vehicles.

In Q1 FY26, exports contributed 7.42% to revenue, the domestic market 92.13%, and other operating revenue 0.45%.

Ahead of the IPO, Tenneco Clean Air India, on 11 November 2025, raised Rs 1,079.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2,72,04,030 shares at Rs 397 each to 58 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.82 crore and sales of Rs 1,285.62 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

