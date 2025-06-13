Rupee weakens to 2-month low as crude surges on West Asia tensions

The rupee depreciated sharply against the US dollar on Friday, settling below the ₹86 per dollar mark—a two-month low since 9 April—amid a surge in crude oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia.
The local currency weakened by 49 paise to settle at ₹86.09 per dollar, compared to the previous close of ₹85.60. During the day, the rupee fell as much as 0.65 per cent to touch ₹86.20 per dollar.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales, which helped cap further losses, said dealers.
“The opening was expected to be weak due to geopolitical tensions,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “RBI intervened; as a result, it briefly touched the 85.95 level. There was some mild inflow too,” he added.
Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on Friday morning, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities amid rising tensions between the two West Asian nations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the operation struck at the core of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme and key figures in its nuclear and ballistic missile initiatives.
“The Indian rupee weakened sharply today, breaching the ₹86/$ mark, driven by a sudden surge in crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions following Israel’s strikes on Iran. Brent crude jumped over 11% intraday, raising concerns over India’s import bill, inflation outlook, and current account deficit,” IFA Global said in a note.
Brent crude prices surged over 11 per cent to $78.50 per barrel, the highest in more than four months.
The rupee was one of the worst-performing Asian currencies on the day, depreciating 0.57 per cent against the dollar.
“Near-term market attention will be directed towards geopolitical developments over the weekend and the impending monetary policy decisions by three major central banks next week,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
In June so far, the rupee has been among the worst-performing Asian currencies, with a depreciation of 0.6 per cent. In the calendar year to date, the domestic currency has depreciated 0.5 per cent against the greenback, while in the financial year so far, it is down by 0.7 per cent.
Meanwhile, India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $5.1 billion in the week ended 6 June, driven by a $3.4 billion increase in foreign currency assets, according to the latest RBI data.
Total reserves stood at $697 billion, the highest since the week ended 4 October 2024, when reserves touched $701 billion. They had reached an all-time high of $705 billion in the last week of September 2024.