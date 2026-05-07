Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Nippon India, HDFC MF lead mutual fund folio additions in FY26: Amfi data

Nippon India, HDFC MF lead mutual fund folio additions in FY26: Amfi data

Nippon India, HDFC, ICICI Prudential and Tata MF accounted for over half of the industry's folio additions in FY26, aided by equity and ETF traction

funds, mutual fund, investors
premium
Representative Image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Four fund houses — Nippon India, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, and Tata — accounted for more than half of the mutual fund (MF) industry’s folio additions in FY26, indicating that incremental retail investor flows were concentrated among select fund houses and their schemes.
 
The four fund houses added a net of 24 million accounts in FY26, accounting for 51 per cent of the total additions of 46.8 million, show data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
 
The strong pace of folio additions by the select players came on the back of robust performances in the equity space, distribution strength, and their dominant positions in the passive space.
 
Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were among the leading categories in terms of folio additions in FY26 as investors looked to ride the record rally in precious metals. Gold ETFs alone added 5.4 million folios in FY26 compared to 18.9 million by all active equity schemes together.
 
Tata MF, which recorded a 62 per cent growth in its folios in FY26, attributed the surge to strong traction in its precious metal ETFs and fund of funds.
 
“We saw strong traction in gold and silver ETFs, aided by competitive pricing and rising investor participation in passive products,” said Anand Vardarajan, chief business officer (CBO), Tata MF.
 
In FY25, Tata MF was sixth in terms of folio additions. Nippon India, HDFC, and ICICI Prudential have consistently been in the top five in recent years on the back of their equity and hybrid scheme performances and distribution strength.
 
In previous years, Motilal Oswal MF and Quant MF were among the leading players on the folio-addition charts.
 
Saugata Chatterjee, president and deputy CEO at Nippon India MF, said the strong folio growth was a result of growing investor maturity and distributors’ support in a year marked by equity market volatility.
 
“The momentum has been driven by increasing SIP adoption, improving investor awareness, and sustained education initiatives that encourage disciplined, long-term investing. Equally important has been the unwavering support of our advisors, fintech platforms, and distributor partners, who continue to play a vital role in guiding investors through different market cycles and expanding participation across geographies,” he said.
 
Nippon India MF also benefited from the precious metal rush as it leads in the passive space, especially gold and silver funds.
 
Motilal Oswal MF, SBI MF, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), and Bandhan MF were the other leading players, having added over 2 million accounts each in FY26.
 
According to experts, while the folio data show a rise in investor participation, they give a partial picture of the industry and fund houses’ growth trajectory. “The steady increase in MF folios is a testament to their expanding investor base and deepening reach. While folio numbers serve as an indicator of broadening participation, they should be considered in conjunction with inflow data to gain a more accurate picture of the industry’s true growth trajectory,” said Piyush Gupta, director, Crisil Intelligence.
 
While most fund houses witnessed growth in folios, a few of them saw a decline. Quant MF’s folio count shrank by 0.8 million, while Navi MF, PGIM India MF, JM Financial MF, and Samco MF witnessed a decline of up to 200,000 folios.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Invesco Asset Management lines up SIF, GIFT City bets in expansion drive

Premium

Second wave of specialised investment fund entrants set to hit market

MF cash holding declines to 2-year low in March amid aggressive dip buying

Premium

Largecaps or broader market: Flexicap funds split over allocation

Domestic mutual funds buy banking stocks as FPIs exit in March selloff

Topics :Mutual FundsHDFCTata

First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story