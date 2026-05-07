Nippon India, HDFC MF lead mutual fund folio additions in FY26: Amfi data

Nippon India MF also benefited from the precious metal rush as it leads in the passive space, especially gold and silver funds.

Motilal Oswal MF, SBI MF, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), and Bandhan MF were the other leading players, having added over 2 million accounts each in FY26.

According to experts, while the folio data show a rise in investor participation, they give a partial picture of the industry and fund houses’ growth trajectory. “The steady increase in MF folios is a testament to their expanding investor base and deepening reach. While folio numbers serve as an indicator of broadening participation, they should be considered in conjunction with inflow data to gain a more accurate picture of the industry’s true growth trajectory,” said Piyush Gupta, director, Crisil Intelligence.