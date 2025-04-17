Sebi proposes higher mutual fund investment limits in Reits, InvITs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a consultation paper on Thursday, proposed to enhance investment limits for mutual funds (MFs) in Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The move aims to provide greater diversification opportunities for mutual fund schemes while increasing capital inflows and liquidity in these relatively new instruments.

Currently, Sebi regulations cap mutual fund investments in Reits and InvITs at 10 per cent of a scheme’s net asset value (NAV), with a maximum of 5 per cent in a single issuer.

Globally, Reits and InvITs are often classified as equities and included in indices like the MSCI India Small Cap Index and FTSE India Index.

However, Sebi's Mutual Fund Advisory Committee (MFAC) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) currently view them as hybrid instruments due to their unique cash flow structures and valuation methods. The market regulator has sought comments from the public and industry players on whether Reits and InvITs should be classified as 'equity', and thus be allowed inclusion in equity indices for MF investments. Sebi has proposed increasing the single issuer limit from 5 per cent to 10 per cent of a fund's NAV. Additionally, the overall exposure limit of 10 per cent for Reits and InvITs may be revised to 20 per cent for equity and hybrid schemes.