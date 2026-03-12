SIF assets near ₹10,000 crore as more mutual funds launch new products

“The distribution of the product will continue to increase as more of our MF distributor partners pass the required NISM XIII exam, which is surely happening. So, the base has been built, the acceptance is good, and the growth has been incredible in the first few months," said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO), Edelweiss MF.
For now, wealth managers have emerged as the primary distribution channel for SIFs, given their access to high-net-worth clients who are better suited to such specialised strategies.
According to Rahul Jain, president and head at Nuvama Wealth, SIFs are increasingly being recommended to clients for absolute-return strategies that were earlier available largely through Category III alternative investment funds (AIFs).