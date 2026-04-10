Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments

While the dip to 23,693 evolved on anticipated lines yesterday, the swing higher thereafter was timed out. The 23,822-23,930 region appears as a significant challenge, and a break of this is required to signal strength that can carry Nifty all the way to 24,400, our target pencilled in at the start of the week. Inability to clear 23,930 could trigger a gap filling drop to 23,465.

Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research, HDFC Securities

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Nifty surrendered some gains yesterday amid dented hopes for a ceasefire in the US-Iran conflict and fresh inflationary worries. Nifty has immediate support around 23,500, while immediate resistance is placed at 24,000 and 24,200 on any rebound attempt.