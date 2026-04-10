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Home / Markets / News / Wipro share price up 2% as IT major to mull buyback next week

Wipro share price up 2% as IT major to mull buyback next week

Wipro share price today: Wipro was the only gainer in the Nifty IT index, which slipped 1.7 per cent.

Wipro share price today

Wipro may announce share buyback next week

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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Wipro share price today: Wipro shares are in focus today after the company said that it may announce a share buyback programme. The IT stock opened higher at ₹208.70, up over 2 per cent compared to the previous close of ₹202.87.
 
As of 9:35 AM, Wipro shares remained strong, trading 1.4 per cent higher at ₹206.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Nearly 10 million shares of the IT major changed hands in the first 20 minutes of trade.
 
Wipro was the only gainer in the Nifty IT index, which slipped 1.7 per cent after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declared its Q4FY26 results.
 
 
Wipro shares moved higher today after the company informed stock exchanges that its board will meet on April 15–16 to consider a proposal for a share buyback. The outcome of the board meeting will be announced on April 16.
 
"The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto...," Wipro said in a filing.

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"The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on April 16, 2026, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations," the filing added.
 
Wipro is also scheduled to announce its Q4 FY2026 results on the same day, as per a company filing.  NSE Top GainersNSE Top Losers 
Harish Jujarey, AVP head - technical, Prithvi Finmart, said that IT stocks have seen a sharp correction amid rising concerns around AI over the past week, and Wipro was no exception. The stock declined significantly from around ₹270 levels to a low near ₹185.
 
From a technical perspective, the analyst said that Wipro stock found support near its previous swing low of 2023, around the ₹185, and has since started showing signs of gradual recovery. In the short term, this level is expected to act as a strong support base.
 
"The ongoing pullback could extend further towards the 20-day moving average, which is currently placed in the ₹224–226 range. Given this setup, we recommend a buy, and investors can consider accumulating the stock at current levels and on declines, with an upside target of ₹225 in the near term with stop loss placed below ₹185," the analyst said. 
 
Wipro has so far announced share buybacks on five different occasions, according to data available on BSE. The company had previously announced a share buyback in 2023. Before this, the IT major had conducted buybacks in 2020, 2019, 2017 and 2016.
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Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

 

 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

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