JioBlackRock Broking gets Sebi's approval to launch brokerage business

The broking entity's parent company, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc of the US

JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence operations as a brokerage firm.

JioBlackRock Broking aims to bring affordable, transparent, and technology-driven execution capabilities for investors, the company said in a statement.

The broking entity's parent company, JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and BlackRock Inc of the US.

Along with the recent regulatory approvals received by Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd and Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to commence operations, the receipt of the broking license enables the Jio BlackRock joint venture to offer holistic investment solutions.

 

"With JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, we will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors. Now with brokerage, we will also bring an execution platform for self-directed investors," Marc Pilgrem, MD and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, said.

Even as JioBlackRock's Asset Management arm introduces innovative mutual funds to the market, and JioBlackRock Investment Advisers prepares to launch operations, the approval for the broking entity adds another dimension to the strategy of democratising investments in India, through easily accessible and digital-first solutions, JFSL MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

