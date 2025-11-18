Home / Markets / News / Ahluwalia Contracts soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions

Ahluwalia Contracts soars as analysts up target; jumps 20% in two sessions

Ahluwalia Contracts shares rose 10 per cent as analysts upped their target price after it reported a multifold jump in the Q2 profit

Ahluwalia Contracts share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday as analysts upped their target price after it reported a multifold jump in the September quarter bottom line. 
 
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 9.82 per cent during the day to ₹1,077.9 per share, a day after it jumped as much as 13 per cent on Monday. The Ahluwalia Contracts stock pared gains to trade 8.12 per cent higher at ₹1,061 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:52 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 33 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 9.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ahluwalia Contracts has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,107.72 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Ahluwalia Contracts Q2 results 

Ahluwalia Contracts reported a profit after tax jump of 104.8 per cent to ₹78.6 crore, compared with ₹38.4 crore in Q4 FY24. The company's revenue from operations rose 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,177.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, revenue grew 17.2 per cent and profit after tax increased 53.4 per cent.
 
Profit before tax rose 101.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 52.23 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹105.9 crore. Current tax expense increased to ₹28.3 crore from ₹17 crore a year earlier. Total expenditure was up 11.8 per cent to ₹1,049.2 crore. Net cash flow from operating activities improved significantly, rising to ₹247.74 crore in the first half of FY26 from ₹86.05 crore in the same period last year.  ALSO READ | Why did 5paisa Capital shares zoom 21% in two days? Details here

Analysts on Ahluwalia Contracts earnings 

Antique Stock Broking said that the company delivered a strong Q2 performance, supported by a robust order book. The brokerage expects margins to remain in the 10-11 per cent range, driven by an improved project mix, disciplined bidding and continued mechanisation. 
 
Execution momentum remains healthy across key projects, backed by a bidding pipeline of ₹6,500 crore, with ₹4,400 crore in inflows during the first half of FY26 across metros, airports, water infrastructure and real estate. Antique Stock Broking maintained its 'Hold' rating on the stock and raised its target price to ₹1,090 from ₹871 earlier.
 
JM Financial said it has slightly moderated its FY26 and FY27 revenue estimates due to delays in the commencement of a few projects, resulting in earnings per share cuts of 1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The brokerage expects a robust EPS compound annual growth rate of 33 per cent over FY25-28.
 
JM Financial added that it remains positive on the company given its asset-light model, lean balance sheet, consistent free cash flow generation over the past decade and strong return ratios despite moderate margins. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of ₹1,230, from ₹1,175 apiece
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty below 25,950; SMIDs, Metal, Realty shares decline

Three-Fourths of IPO proceeds since 2015 have been secondary exits

Fairchem Organics shares hit 20% upper band as board to consider buyback

India likely to enter Bloomberg Global Index as FPIs give positive feedback

Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

Topics :The Smart InvestorMarketsAhluwalia ContractsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story