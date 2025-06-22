Home / Markets / News / A stream of IPOs lined up, yet grey market premium barely ripples

A stream of IPOs lined up, yet grey market premium barely ripples

Five listings seek ₹15,601 crore, but only one is making any serious waves

stream, water, IPO
premium
The crowded IPO pipeline, combined with robust block deal activity, may draw some liquidity from the secondary market, though the overall effect is expected to be limited.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The primary market is bracing for its busiest week in six months, with five initial public offerings (IPOs) lined up to raise ₹15,601 crore.
 
The week ended December 13, 2024, saw an even larger wave of offerings, led by fashion retailer Vishal Mega Mart’s ₹8,000 crore issue. This time, non-banking finance firm HDB Financial Services takes the spotlight with a ₹12,500 crore offering, including a ₹10,000 crore share sale by parent HDFC Bank.
 
Other headline offerings include real estate developer Kalpataru (₹1,590 crore) and specialty gas maker Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (₹852 crore). Yet grey market premiums (GMPs) across the five issues remain subdued, hovering between 1 per cent and 18 per cent.
 
“HDB’s offer is priced at a steep discount to its rate in the unlisted market, which explains its subdued GMP. Since interest is concentrated largely on HDB, the GMPs of other IPOs aren’t drawing much attention,” said Amabreesh Baliga, an independent equity analyst. 
 
The crowded IPO pipeline, combined with robust block deal activity, may draw some liquidity from the secondary market, though the overall effect is expected to be limited.
 
“Even an outflow of ₹15,000–20,000 crore won’t move the needle much. We’ve seen hefty block deals in recent months, and they’ve barely impacted overall market gains,” added Baliga. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi bans two from markets for 3 yrs; impounds illegal gains of ₹4.83 cr

Sebi fines IAGF, trustee and managers ₹29 lakh for AIF rule breaches

Premium

Markets may dip as US strikes on Iran stoke oil fears, global volatility

Israel-Iran war, oil prices likely to be key factors for markets this week

Mcap of 6 of top-10 firms jumps ₹1.62 trn; Airtel, Reliance biggest gainers

Topics :Markets NewsThe Smart InvestorIndian equity marketsMarketsIPOsinitial public offerings

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story