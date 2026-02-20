ABB India shares jump 5% after Q3 results beat street's estimates

The company's stock rose as much as 4.7 per cent during the day to ₹5,993 per share, the biggest intraday rise since February 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3 per cent higher at ₹5,899 apiece, compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:30 AM.

Shares of the company have risen 7 per cent this month so far and currently trade at 11 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 14.3 per cent this year, compared to a 2.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. ABB India has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.25 trillion.

ABB India Q3 results

ABB India's revenue from operations rose 5.7 per cent to ₹3,557.01 crore, compared with ₹3,364.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit fell 18.19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹432.27 crore, compared with ₹528.41 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The operating performance weakened during the quarter, with Ebitda declining 16.89 per cent to ₹546.25 crore from ₹657.34 crore a year ago. As a result, the Ebitda margin contracted 417 basis points (bps) to 15.35 per cent, as against 19.53 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company reported its highest fourth-quarter order inflows in the past five years, with orders rising 52 per cent Y-o-Y. The growth was driven by strong momentum in the base business, along with additional support from the timing of large order wins, it said. The company also recorded revenue growth across all its business segments during the quarter, reflecting broad-based operational strength.