Amid the current market volatility - three stocks from the Nifty 500 index
recently witnessed the formation of a 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart. Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' means the shorter-term moving average - the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) has crossed over the long-term 200-DMA.
The three stocks are - Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL), Sundaram Finance and Vardhman Textiles (VTL). Technical analysts believe that a 'Golden Crossover' is a bullish signal for the underlying stock, indicating a likely shift toward sustained upward momentum.
On the NSE yesterday, despite the Nifty's massive 365-point fall, the three shares mentioned above ended with a marginal gain of 0.5 per cent each.
Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking projects up to 11 per cent further upside on HSCL, Sundaram Finance and VTL stocks following the bullish signal.
Here's a detailed analysis on HSCL, Sundaram Finance and VTL shares by Hitesh Tailor:
Himadri Speciality Chemical (HSCL)
Last close: ₹473
The 'Golden Crossover' on the HSCL daily chart is well aligned with a rising trendline support, reinforcing the positive price structure and suggesting strong buying interest at lower levels, says Hitesh Tailor.
"Additionally, HSCL stock
is trading above its key 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a well-established bullish alignment across multiple time frames and confirming the continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The daily chart is also forming a Symmetrical Triangle pattern, which typically signals accumulation and an impending bullish breakout," highlights the analyst from Choice Broking.
Based on the current technical structure, Tailor recommends a 'Buy' rating on HSCL with a stop loss at ₹460 for a target of ₹520, applying disciplined risk management. This implies a potential 10 per cent upside from present levels.
Sundaram Finance
Last close: ₹5,220
Sundaram Finance recently delivered a robust Golden Crossover, aligned with a well-defined rising trendline support. This confluence of signals indicates strengthening upward momentum and a sustained primary uptrend, says Tailor.
The analyst also highlights that on the daily chart, the price structure reflects a broader Ascending Triangle formation, suggesting accumulation at higher levels and a potential continuation of the prevailing uptrend.
"The stock is also trading comfortably above its key EMAs, highlighting positive alignment across short-, medium-, and long-term trends and reinforcing overall strength," adds Tailor.
The analyst projects an upside target of ₹5,800 (11.1 per cent upside potential) for the Sundaram Finance stock
, while recommending a stop loss at ₹4,900 levels.
Vardhman Textiles (VTL)
Last close: ₹512
VTL stock
has delivered a decisive breakout above its falling trendline, signaling a potential shift from a corrective phase to a fresh upward move. This breakout reflects renewed buying interest and strengthening price structure, the analyst says.
Tailor also highlights that VTL is trading above its key EMAs, indicating positive alignment across short-, medium-, and long-term time frames and reinforcing the prevailing strength.
"Considering the strong breakout supported by a Golden Crossover and strengthening momentum indicators, short-term traders may consider buying at CMP with a stop loss at ₹480 for a target of ₹560, while maintaining disciplined risk management," reckons Tailor. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.