Sundaram Finance, HSCL, VTL form 'Golden Cross' on charts; what lies ahead?

Hitesh Tailor, technical analyst at Choice Broking predicts up to 11 per cent upside for Sundaram Finance, HSCL and VTL following the 'Golden Crossover' and bullish set-up on the charts.

Golden Crossover Alert: HSCL, VTL, Sundaram Finance likely to gain up to 11%, says Choice Broking. (Representative Picture)