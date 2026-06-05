Adani Energy Solutions share price

Share price of Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) hit an over three-year high of ₹1,591, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.40 per cent at 01:37 PM.

In the past three weeks, the stock price of Adani Group’s power distribution company soared 22 per cent. Further, in the past six months, it zoomed 61 per cent, while the BSE Sensex plunged 13.3 per cent during the period.

Why has Adani Energy Solutions outperformed market?

AESL’s strong execution underpinned performance, marked by commissioning of the first Mumbai’s advanced voltage-source converter (VSC) based High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project - world’s first compact HVDC. AESL also became the first player in India to successfully install 10 million smart meters, redefining the pace of digital transformation in power distribution.

For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), AESL’s total income grew a strong 15.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to an all-time high of ₹28,325 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement (SCA) income, reflecting higher capex execution. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12.7 per cent YoY to a record ₹8,726 crore, supported by strong growth in the transmission and smart metering segments and steady performance in the distribution business. READ | Indian Bank, Phoenix Mills among stocks to buy post RBI Policy: Teji Mandi The company’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 160 per cent YoY to ₹2,393 crore in FY26 from ₹922 crore that includes one-time income adjustment including the carve-out of the Dahanu power plant in FY25. For like-for-like comparison, adjusted PAT surged 32 per cent YoY to ₹2,393 crore, aided by double-digit EBITDA growth and flat depreciation during the year, AESL said.

Adani Energy Solutions Stock – Outlook AESL, part of the Adani Group, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. Looking ahead, the management said, the growth outlook across AESL’s businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development & deployment. The energy transition continues to create a strong structural opportunity for AESL, supported by regulatory stability in India, rising electricity demand, and the broader shift towards grid modernisation and cleaner energy systems. The company remains well placed to benefit from the expected acceleration in capital expenditure across the power value chain, with a robust bid pipeline and long-term demand visibility across transmission and smart metering.