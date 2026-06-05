Rajkumar Singhal decodes equity, bond strategy post RBI policy decision

Despite the macroeconomic pain, the RBI has clearly communicated a wait-and-watch approach on the rates front. Here is how investors should position their portfolios to navigate the pause.

The FY27 GDP growth forecast has been lowered to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent, whereas the inflation outlook has been raised by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.1 per cent, as the RBI factored in the prolonged supply chain bottlenecks and elevated crude oil prices.

Stable corporate borrowing costs allow companies, especially those in debt-heavy sectors like infrastructure and manufacturing, to forecast their expansion plans and profit margins with a degree of confidence.

Rate-sensitive sectors like automobile and real estate are the primary beneficiaries, as predictable interest rates support the rollout of auto and home loans, which in turn drives demand. Investors should pivot towards domestic consumption themes, which directly benefit from predictable retail credit flows.

On the flip side, investors should be cautious about sectors that are more exposed to the geopolitical headwinds. Aviation, paints, and logistics are among the sectors deeply vulnerable to the Hormuz deadlock, and their scrips will continue to react adversely on upward movement in crude derivatives.