Friday, November 14, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Aether Industries' share price gained today after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

Aether Industries share price today, November 14, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aether Industries share price today: Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, November 14, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 11.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹859.15 per share.
 
At 12:10 PM, Aether Industries share price was trading near day’s high, up 10.69 per cent at ₹856.50 per share, even as benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 84,211.19 levels.
 

Why did Aether Industries share price rise today?

 
Aether Industries’ share price gained today after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers, with consolidated profit after tax rising 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹54 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as compared to ₹34.8 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25). 
 
 
Its revenue from operations, or topline, jumped 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹275.1 crore versus ₹198.8 crore last year. 
 
Aether Industries’ co-founder and director Rohan Desai said the robust first-half performance has set the stage for a solid second half of FY26 (H2FY26), supported by continued investments in process innovation, customer partnerships and capacity expansion.

Meanwhile, at the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 70 per cent annually to 85.3 crore in Q2FY26, from 50.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
Ather Industries also revealed that ₹39.23 crore was spent towards research and development (R&D) accounting for 7.23 per cent of revenues in H1FY26. It added that R&D expansion is on track.

About Ather Industries 

 
Aether Industries, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Surat, is among India’s fastest-growing specialty chemical companies. The company focuses on complex and differentiated chemistry to manufacture advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals used across high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings, high-performance photography, and oil and gas.
 
Aether stands out for being the sole Indian producer of several niche chemicals, including 4-(2-Methoxyethyl) Phenol (4MEP) and 3-Methoxy-2-Methylbenzoyl Chloride (MMBC). 
 
Its business model spans three segments – Large-Scale Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) – enabling it to cater to both domestic and global customers through high-volume production, long-term supply agreements, and specialised research-led contract work.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

