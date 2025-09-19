Rupee reverses early losses even as dollar rises; ends higher at 88.10/$

The Indian Rupee reversed early losses to end marginally higher on Friday, even as the momentum in the dollar was on the rise.

Rupee traded range-bound session between 88.02-88.28 as the market absorbed the impact of the Fed’s policy decision and US jobs data, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said. "With these key events behind, focus now shifts to the outcome of the ongoing India-US trade discussions, which will be the next major trigger for rupee movement."

The domestic currency closed 3 paise lower at 88.10 against the greenback on Friday, after opening weaker at 88.20, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.91 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.