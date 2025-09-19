Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses early losses even as dollar rises; ends higher at 88.10/$

Rupee reverses early losses even as dollar rises; ends higher at 88.10/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 3 paise lower at 88.10 against the greenback on Friday

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency
Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee reversed early losses to end marginally higher on Friday, even as the momentum in the dollar was on the rise. 
 
The domestic currency closed 3 paise lower at 88.10 against the greenback on Friday, after opening weaker at 88.20, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.91 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers. 
Rupee traded range-bound session between 88.02-88.28 as the market absorbed the impact of the Fed’s policy decision and US jobs data, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said. "With these key events behind, focus now shifts to the outcome of the ongoing India-US trade discussions, which will be the next major trigger for rupee movement."
 
Jerome Powell cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year. Powell said that the labour market is showing growing signs of weakness, stating that revised job numbers mean it is no longer "very solid."  
 
Going ahead, the Fed dot plot indicated two more rate cuts in the rest of 2025, one cut each in 2026 and 2027, and no cuts in 2028. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.23 per cent at 97.57. 
The Fed’s signal of only one rate cut in 2026 drove the rebound, though concerns over a slowing labour market and higher US inflation from Trump’s tariffs may cap dollar gains, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
On the trade front, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday expressed confidence that India-US tariff discussions would conclude within the next couple of months. He also said the reciprocal tariff could come down to the earlier-anticipated range of 10-15 per cent.
 
On Tuesday, the chief negotiators of India and the US decided to intensify efforts to reach an early conclusion of a “mutually beneficial” trade deal. However, the lack of confirmation from the US side will keep the pair in the following range, Bhansali said. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were lower amid concerns about oversupply and rising US fuel inventories. Brent crude price was down 0.61 per cent at 67.03 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.87 per cent at 63.02 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST.   ALSO READ: MFIs see funding fall over 50% in FY25 tp Rs 58K crore, seek support line
    

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex snaps 3-day winning run, ends 388pts down; IT, FMCG dip; PSBs rally

IPO Calendar: 25 new issues to raise ₹6,300-cr next week; 9 firms to debut

Radico up 52% in 7 months; JM Financial initiates coverage with 'Buy' call

Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oil

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story