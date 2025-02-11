Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Adani group stocks in focus; Enterprises, Power, Green Energy gain up to 4%

Adani group stocks in focus; Enterprises, Power, Green Energy gain up to 4%

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has announced the launch of Adani Health City integrated health campuses, to be implemented through the Group's not-for-profit healthcare arm

Adani Group
Adani Group
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Adani Group companies are in focus and trading higher by up to 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.
 
Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, were up 4 per cent, at Rs 2,388.95 in intra-day trade today. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were up in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 77,020, at 09:58 AM.
 
However, in the past one year, Adani Group stocks have underperformed the market by declining up to 47 per cent, compared to the 8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the period.
 
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has announced the launch of Adani Health City (AHC) integrated health campuses, to be implemented through the Group’s not-for-profit healthcare arm.
 
Adani Group will spend Rs 6,000 crore in setting up two 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in partnership with Mayo Clinic. The expenditure is part of the Rs 10,000 crore amount that Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, had pledged to donate at his younger son, Jeet Adani's wedding last week.
 
Adani Group has engaged USA's Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement. CLICK HERE FOR RELEASE
 
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises (AEL) is one of India’s largest listed incubators. It has conceived, grown, matured and demerged many successful businesses, including Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Power and Adani Wilmar.  The company is currently incubating airports, manufacturing of solar modules & WTGs (wind turbine generators), green hydrogen, road construction, data center, and copper production, among other initiatives.

Also Read

Apollo Hospitals share tanks 5% post Q3 as investors flock to book profit

Yatra Online gains 6% on posting Q3 nos; PAT rises multifold Rev up 113%

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Nykaa shares buzz in weak market after many brokerages raise target price

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

 
AEL is targeting Rs 6.5-7.0 trillion in capex over the next decade for its expansion into airports, data centers, copper production and green H2, & its ecosystem. This is expected to be primarily funded through debt, leading to an increase in the company's net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-Ebitda from 1.2x/1.7x in FY24 to 1.8x/2.2x by FY27E, according to Ventura Securities.
 
In view of the Indictment and civil suit filed by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Gautam Adani, chairman of AGEL, who also heads AEL, and its impact on large-sized capex as well as fundraising plans of AEL, in December 2024, CARE Ratings revised the ratings outlook on the company to stable from positive.  However, in the medium-term, financial flexibility is supported by prospective equity dilution in one of the listed group entity, Adani Wilmar, besides the strong monetisation potential in airports and road segments, the rating agency had said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold tops $2,900: Should you buy or sell shares of gold financers? Find out

Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 76,900; SMIDs tumble over 2%, Financials, Auto, FMCG, Oil weigh

Steel, pharma, chemicals: Top Indian sectors at risk of higher US tariffs

Ajax Engineering IPO Day 2; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsAdani GroupGautam AdaniGautam Adani SEC indictmentAdani Enterprises Adani GreenAdani PowerAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50NSE NiftyBSE NSE equity

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story