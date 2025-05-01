Adani Ports Q4 results: PAT jumps 48% to ₹3,014 cr, dividend announced

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) today registered a 48 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,014 crore for March quarter of financial year 2024-25(FY25), driven by higher income and revenue growth. Adani ports had registered a profit of ₹2,040 crore in the year-ago period. The total income increased to ₹8,769.63 crore from ₹7,199.94 crore, a rise of about 22 per cent.
Adani Ports benefitted from steady cargo movement across Indian borders, especially during the fourth quarter, which typically sees increased construction activity due to favourable weather. Adani Ports' cargo volumes rose 8 per cent to 118 million metric tonnes in the reported quarter.
(More details to be added)